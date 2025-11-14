British Basketball Federation to enter liquidation after financial collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British Basketball Federation says it is being placed into liquidation.

The BBF said in a statement on Friday night it had ceased trading "due to a significant and unanticipated reduction in income and unforeseen expenditure resulting in the company's inability to meet its liabilities as they fall due."

The organisation added: "The immediate priority for all domestic basketball stakeholders is to work closely with the sport's international governing body, FIBA, to ensure the ongoing stability and security of the Great Britain national teams, including delivering on our participation commitment to upcoming FIBA competitions.

"The BBF appreciates the ongoing commitment of the UK Government, UK Sport and FIBA to rebuilding a strong and sustainable governing structure for the sport in Great Britain.

“The British Basketball Federation, as the recognised FIBA member for Great Britain, will continue to work towards compliance with international commitments, together with the home nations, who remain as integral stakeholders within the British basketball structure."

Basketball England, Basketball Scotland and Basketball Wales said in a joint statement they were committed to collaborating "to maintain Great Britain's participation in upcoming FIBA competitions".

The BBF announcement comes a month after Britain's men's basketball team was suspended from international competitions by FIBA and the BBF's authority to license or recognise national men's competitions was suspended over what a FIBA task force said were "governance issues".

Nine Super League Basketball (SLB) clubs launched a legal action against the BBF after it awarded a licence to run a new professional competition to GBB League Ltd (GBBL).

UK Sport admitted the BBF's liquidation would lead to "uncertainty for the sport in the UK."

A UK Sport spokesperson said: "Our investment into the sport has been focused on the 3x3 programme and is unconnected to recent issues surrounding the licensing of the domestic club competition.

"We have taken robust steps throughout this period of uncertainty to safeguard public funds and to help enable GB teams to continue to compete.

"We will now work closely with DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and the basketball community to establish a way forward for the sport.”

PA