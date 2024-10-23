Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury hold a press conference on Wednesday, 23 October, ahead of their rematch in Riyadh later this year.

The “Gypsy King”, 36, will try to avenge his loss to the Ukrainian, 37, whose victory earlier in 2024 made him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years and marked Fury’s first professional loss.

Their fight in December will be supported by contests involving Moses Itauma, Johnny Fisher and other British boxers.

Fury has vowed to “destroy” Usyk when they come to blows in their highly anticipated second fight.

“Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious. I boxed the head right off him. Let’s talk facts. Anyone can get caught, as we’ve seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights. But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a m**********r out,” Fury told TNT Sport.