Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight title is in the works for 12 July, it has been reported, with the champions potentially squaring off at Wembley Stadium.

It was already understood that a bout between Usyk and Dubois was being targeted, but the finer details come courtesy of The Ring, a magazine owned by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh.

The fight would be the second between the pair, after Usyk stopped Dubois in controversial fashion in 2023.

On that night in Poland, the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled a low blow, although many observers felt it was a legal body shot by Dubois.

Since then, Usyk has stayed undefeated, beating Tyson Fury twice in 2024. His May victory crowned him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, while his December win saw Usyk retain the unified belts; in between those contests, the 38-year-old vacated the IBF title.

That move saw interim IBF champion Dubois upgraded to official champion, and he retained the belt with a knockout of Anthony Joshua in September – at Wembley, no less.

Dubois, 27, was due to defend the title against Joseph Parker in February but withdrew due to illness on two days’ notice. Parker instead fought and knocked out Martin Bakole, leading the WBO to order a bout between Parker and Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk, left, defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois this weekend (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Derek Chisora emerged as the mandatory challenger to fellow Briton Dubois, although an undisputed fight should take precedent over mandatory orders.

As such, Usyk vs Dubois 2 appears to be edging closer.