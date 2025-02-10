Tyson Fury promoter Frank Warren provides update on heavyweight’s retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury seems “very happy”, with the promoter emphasising his belief that the former heavyweight champion should stay retired.

Fury announced he was hanging up his gloves via a video message on Instagram last month, just over three weeks after being beaten for a second time by Oleksandr Usyk.

The 36-year-old Briton, who has previously made a U-turn after declaring his career had reached an end, sat alongside his promoter Warren at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on Saturday, when Derek Chisora beat Otto Wallin.

And when asked how Fury seemed in terms of his retirement, Warren told the PA news agency: “Very happy. In a good place, spending time with his family, quality time.

“He’s had a tough time the last 12 months in preparing for fights, not seeing his family, and he’s spending quality time with them.

“He’s got plenty of money, he’s comfortable, he doesn’t need to fight for money. He’s made a decision, and he’s got some real good projects, which he’ll be announcing soon, outside of boxing.

“I’m delighted, I’m delighted for him. Take his time – he doesn’t need to be doing anything. He was one of the best two heavyweights of the 21st century. He went to two fighters’ backyards – an adopted backyard of [Wladimir] Klitschko in Germany and won the world title, went to the States and fought the same guy [Deontay Wilder] three times and did a job on him, an absolute job in unbelievably exciting fights.

open image in gallery

“But more importantly he beat his demons, when he was boozing, when he was doing things he shouldn’t have been doing, suicidal – that much away from doing things – and overcame that. So, he needs to go and enjoy his life, which is what he’s doing. He’s paid his dues, and this is the toughest of all sports, so go and enjoy yourself.”

On the possibility of there still being more Fury fights to come, Warren said: “I would not even encourage him or discuss it with him. Whatever he wants to do, he does. If he did want to fight again, that’s because he’s a fighting man, he’s got a fighting heart. Me? [I say:] ‘Retire, enjoy life.’ I’m happy if he’s happy – and he should stay retired.”

Warren was speaking at the arena on Monday as it was announced that Dillian Whyte will be facing fellow Briton Joe Joyce there on 5 April.

Whyte returned to the ring last year after failing a drugs test in 2023, then being cleared to resume his career with it being found he had consumed a contaminated supplement.

Regarding the upcoming fight, Whyte told a press conference: “It’s going to be going off. I’ve been waiting for my opportunity. Last year’s been rough, it’s here and I’m ready to take it with both hands.

open image in gallery

“Joe Joyce says he’s going to knock me out. We’ll see. Joe Joyce is very good at putting people to sleep, but not by knocking them out – because he’s so f***ing boring. He’s the only man I know who can put coffee to sleep. A great fighter but a boring guy. Joe’s a nice guy. You can’t hate Joe. I’ve got nothing personal with him. But we’re here to fight.”

Another heavyweight bout on the card – the first for Warren’s Queensberry Promotions in partnership with Dazn – will see Lawrence Okolie take on Richard Riakporhe, while Olympian Delicious Orie will make his professional debut.