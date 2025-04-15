Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Arum, Tyson Fury's promoter, doubts the former heavyweight champion will return to boxing after announcing his retirement in January.

Fury, 36, declared he was quitting the sport following his second consecutive loss to reigning champion Oleksandr Usyk.

While the British boxer has reversed previous retirement announcements three times, most recently in 2023, Arum expressed skepticism about another comeback to the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast.

Arum said: “If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again. Marvin Hagler had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’.

“Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”

Tyson Fury's undefeated streak came to an end with consecutive losses against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Fury suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk before retiring (Nick Potts/PA)

The two bouts, taking place in May and December of last year, blemished Fury's previously unmarred record. His current standing is 34 wins, one draw, and two defeats.

Fight fans speculated Fury was ready to return after being seen working out in his own gym, while current promoter Eddie Hearn last week said a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua could still take place.

He told iFL TV : "I said it the other day in an interview, the way that fight gets made is probably Tyson reaches out to AJ and says, 'Mate, do you fancy it?'

"And he'll go, '100 per cent, let's f***ing do it.' And it'll be made like that. So let's see."

The Manchester-born boxer first became world champion when defeating Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA and WBO belts in Germany by a unanimous decision in 2015.

Fury announced he had relinquished his belts in 2016 as he struggled with his mental health, while he was also charged with a doping offence by the UK’s anti-doping body that year and suspended from boxing.

He strenuously denied the doping charges and after successfully reapplying for his boxing licence, Fury announced his comeback in early 2018.

His bid to reclaim the world title in the first of his trilogy of fights with Deontay Wilder ended in a draw, but Fury went on to win the WBC belt by stopping the American in their second fight in 2020.

He defended his WBC title with a second win against Wilder and retained it with victories over Whyte and Chisora.