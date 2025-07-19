Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to ‘knock out’ old foe Anthony Joshua

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has provided an emphatic verdict on a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul - insisting “AJ” would be knocked out by the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in January after losing back-to-back bouts to the WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk, who could regain undisputed status when he takes on IBF holder Dubois at Wembley this Saturday.

However, the two-time champion has all but confirmed his return to the ring for 2026 six months on - reigniting talk that he could finally share the ring in a “Battle of Britain” with long-touted rival Joshua.

Joshua, 35, has also been pegged for a clash with Paul in recent weeks, with “The Problem Child” most recently coming off a decision victory over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Fury was asked if a meeting with Paul would be a suitable “tune-up” for Joshua ahead of a potential British super-fight.

"I don't know about tune-ups, I think Jake Paul knocks him out,” he replied, speaking to Ring Magazine.

“I just think Jake Paul would knock AJ out. I think AJ is a spent force, and Jake Paul is on the rise. I like his new heavyweight look - bit chubby, bit bulky. [He’s] getting there."

It would not be Paul’s first time fighting a former world heavyweight champion, given he boxed a 58-year-old Mike Tyson – and won on points – in November.

“AJ”, however, is a different prospect altogether, even coming off a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

Jake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua could end up squaring off in the ring ( Getty Images/Harry How/Richard Pelham )

Joshua recently underwent surgery due to an elbow injury and, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, may have further physical issues to address.

But Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi adviser behind the Gulf nation’s aggressive entry into boxing in recent years, has now addressed a potential clash between Joshua, 35, and Paul, 28.

“Me and [Jake Paul] are thinking [about] doing him against Anthony Joshua now,” Alalshikh told Ring Magazine, a magazine that he owns.

“If Joshua destroys him, it will be good for me; the headache of Jake Paul is finished. If Jake wins, I will know Joshua is finished and Jake deserves a ranking and a future in boxing. Jake accepted it, next week I will talk with Joshua about it.”