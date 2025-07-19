Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to ‘knock out’ old foe Anthony Joshua

Fury could yet face Joshua in a “Battle of Britain” after announcing his latest return from retirement

Will Castle
Saturday 19 July 2025 15:13 EDT
Comments
Tyson Fury has provided an emphatic verdict on a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul - insisting “AJ” would be knocked out by the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in January after losing back-to-back bouts to the WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk, who could regain undisputed status when he takes on IBF holder Dubois at Wembley this Saturday.

However, the two-time champion has all but confirmed his return to the ring for 2026 six months on - reigniting talk that he could finally share the ring in a “Battle of Britain” with long-touted rival Joshua.

Joshua, 35, has also been pegged for a clash with Paul in recent weeks, with “The Problem Child” most recently coming off a decision victory over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Fury was asked if a meeting with Paul would be a suitable “tune-up” for Joshua ahead of a potential British super-fight.

"I don't know about tune-ups, I think Jake Paul knocks him out,” he replied, speaking to Ring Magazine.

“I just think Jake Paul would knock AJ out. I think AJ is a spent force, and Jake Paul is on the rise. I like his new heavyweight look - bit chubby, bit bulky. [He’s] getting there."

It would not be Paul’s first time fighting a former world heavyweight champion, given he boxed a 58-year-old Mike Tyson – and won on points – in November.

“AJ”, however, is a different prospect altogether, even coming off a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

Jake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua could end up squaring off in the ring
Jake Paul (left) and Anthony Joshua could end up squaring off in the ring (Getty Images/Harry How/Richard Pelham)

Joshua recently underwent surgery due to an elbow injury and, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, may have further physical issues to address.

But Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi adviser behind the Gulf nation’s aggressive entry into boxing in recent years, has now addressed a potential clash between Joshua, 35, and Paul, 28.

“Me and [Jake Paul] are thinking [about] doing him against Anthony Joshua now,” Alalshikh told Ring Magazine, a magazine that he owns.

“If Joshua destroys him, it will be good for me; the headache of Jake Paul is finished. If Jake wins, I will know Joshua is finished and Jake deserves a ranking and a future in boxing. Jake accepted it, next week I will talk with Joshua about it.”

Comments

