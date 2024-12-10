Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul for rematch after odd Darren Till claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tommy Fury has called out Jake Paul for a rematch, after claiming to have cancelled his fight with Darren Till.

Fury, half-brother of heavyweight star Tyson, was due to box Till in January, but said he has withdrawn from the bout after the ex-UFC fighter threatened to throw a head kick in the contest.

However, DAZN, the broadcaster for the fight, has said the event is not cancelled. The fight card is also still scheduled on the DAZN website.

In any case, Fury’s reaction – to what appeared to be merely a joke – has been followed by a callout of a past opponent in Paul.

The Briton, 25, beat Paul, 27, on points in February 2023, handing the YouTube star his only professional loss. Since then, the American has won five fights in a row.

Most recently, Paul boxed heavyweight icon Mike Tyson in November, outpointing his compatriot at AT&T Stadium in Texas – in front of 70,000 fans, and with 65m households watching on Netflix.

“Right, so I’ve just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don’t wanna fight Jake and that I’m running scared,” Fury said in an Instagram video on Tuesday (10 December).

“I’ve seen Jake tweet the other day about how he offered me X, Y and Z [to fight] on Netflix.

“I just wanted to come on here and say that no one’s running from that fight. I beat you once already, I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square.

“I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers down the phone. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am. It’s as easy as that. I can come back after a year and beat the pair of you [Jake and brother Logan].”

Jake Paul was quick to respond, tweeting: “What [an] absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility.

Jake Paul (left) suffered his sole loss when facing Tommy Fury ( AP )

“I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly [...] and still can’t call a shot without your dad. GTFOH [get the f*** out of here].”

Paul was referencing Fury’s recent split from partner Molly-Mae Hague, whom he met on the reality television show Love Island.

Fury last boxed in August 2023, beating YouTuber KSI on points in a fight that was widely panned. That result took his record to 10-0 (4 knockouts). Meanwhile, Paul’s record stands at 11-1 (7 KOs).