Tommy Brooks, former coach to Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, dies aged 71 after cancer battle
Promoter Lou DiBella confirmed the news on Tuesday night, paying tribute to the American trainer
Tommy Brooks has died at the age of 71, the legendary boxing coach passing away following a battle with cancer.
Brooks is best known for his stint coaching former two-weight undisputed champion Evander Holyfield, while he also trained heavyweight great Mike Tyson.
Promoter Lou DiBella confirmed the news of Brooks’s passing on Tuesday (29 July).
DiBella wrote on X/Twitter: “Got more bad news a little while ago. It was just confirmed by his family that esteemed #boxing trainer Tommy Brooks died tonight, after having fought a very aggressive cancer.
“Too young. Great boxing man and even better person, he was just a solid dude. Shared many memorable nights with Tommy and his wife, Donna Duva, during the glory days of Main Events.
“My love and prayers to Donna and all their fam. This is now a real tough stretch of losing real #boxing people. It’s getting to me.”
Brooks won a national title in the US as an amateur boxer, before turning professional in 1977 and going 7-3.
However, he is better known for his ensuing coaching career, having worked with Holyfield in the 1990s and 2000s, and Tyson during the latter decade.
In fact, Brooks guided Holyfield to his two victories over “Iron Mike” – in 1996 and 1997 – before partnering with the latter as Tyson looked to rebuild.
Brooks coached Tyson up until 2002, parting ways with his fellow American after a defeat by Lennox Lewis.
Brooks also worked with brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, who are considered heavyweight greats in their own right.
