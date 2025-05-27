This weekend’s boxing action on DAZN

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friday 9 May

Starting at 01.00 UK time (Saturday morning), Andreas Katzourakis will meet Roberto Cruz for a fight from the famous Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Texas. Both undefeated, Katzourakis, 15-0 (10), and Cruz, 11-0 (7), will face each other in a super-welterweight bout.

Also on the Houston card is a super-lightweight bout between Breyon Gorham, 18-0 (15), and Luis Feliciano, 17-2 (8); a lightweight fight between Oscar Alan Perez, 12-0-2 (7), and Cesar Juarez, 31-18 (24); and another super-lightweight fight between Giovanni Marquez, 12-0 (6), and Esteban Munoz, 10-4 (5).

With a broadcast beginning half an hour later, this time from Orlando, Florida, will be a heavyweight fight between the Cuban Dainier Pero, 10-0 (8), and the Mexican Cesar Navarro, 13-2 (11). The pair will be meeting at the luxurious Caribe Royale Orlando hotel in the centre of Florida.

Supporting the scheduled ten-round heavyweight fight will be a ten-round bout between lightweights Corey Marksman, 10-0-1 (7), and Tayden Beltran, 10-0-1 (5); another ten-round lightweight fight, this time between Kaipo Gallegos, 8-0-1 (6), and Pedro Castaneda Castro, 8-0-1 (5).

(Overtime Boxing)

Saturday 10 May

This weekend’s main action, however, remains between Cacace, 23-1 (8), and Wood, 28-3 (17), who meet at Motorpoint Arena in a fight for Cacace’s IBO super-featherweight title . Hometown hero Wood is coming into the bout after a technical knockout win over former world champion Josh Warrington and a revenge victory over Mauricio Lara.

Cacace, meanwhile, also moves into this weekend’s action with a victory over Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium when he defeated the Leeds man over twelve rounds. Cacace is undefeated in nearly eight years following a unanimous decision loss to Martin J Ward in 2017.

Joining Cacace and Wood on the Nottingham card will be Liam Davies, 16-1 (8), who faces Kurt Walker, 12-0 (2), for the vacant IBF international featherweight title.

More undercard action will be seen between light-heavyweights Ezra Taylor, 11-0 (8), and Troy Jones, 12-0 (6), who meet over ten rounds in a non-title fight.

Nottingham’s card on Saturday night will also be notable for the debuts of Harris Akbar, Joe Tyers, Charlie Senior, and Huey Malone, all successful amateurs who officially turn over to the professional side on Saturday night.

