Floyd Schofield Jr has been pulled from his blockbuster WBC lightweight world title fight against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday with Frank Warren detailing plans to find a late replacement.

The American was due to clash with Stevenson on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2 on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, with Daniel Dubois also defending his heavyweight world title against Joseph Parker.

But the 22-year-old failed to show up at the grand arrivals on and has now been officially withdraw after his father shared a picture of his son in a hospital bed.

"As a parent I am overwhelmed. People can be cruel and evil. The comeback will be major. No-one ducks a fight with Mr Pillow Hands," he said.

No further details have been revealed, but Schofield Jr’s father denied his son was "ducking" the fight, with Warren backing the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision and revealing attempts are underway to secure a late replacement.

“He's not my fighter, but all I know the Board of Control, he went to hospital and underwent some tests, as a result, the Board of Control, and I think quite rightly, made the decision he shouldn't be able to fight,” Warren told The Ring Magazine.

open image in gallery Schofield Jr will not feature on Saturday’s card ( Getty Images )

“If somebody had been to hospital and came out and said they're OK, and something went wrong, how do we explain that away as a sport, and that's it. He made a few statements, I've seen that stuff, but at the end of the day, the Board's decision, that's where we are and we're looking for another opponent."

While Stevenson remained defiant despite the disappointing news, hoping to feature on the blockbuster card, which also includes Dubois v Parker for the IBF title.

open image in gallery Shakur Stevenson poses for a portrait ( Getty Images )

"I'm going to catch you all Saturday," Stevenson said "I still got a job to do, [I don't] got time for the trolls, I'm locked in."

Josh Padley and Jadier Herrera were targeted as replacements, with the Briton emerging as the preferred choice.

Padley has been handed a huge opportunity after pulling off a major upset when he defeated the highly-touted talent Mark Chamberlain.