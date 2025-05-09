Sam Noakes: Will Britain’s biggest prospect at lightweight make it into world title contention?
Noakes sits atop of the lightweight landscape in Britain, unbeaten in 16 fights, No 2 in the WBO rankings, and highly praised by Shakur Stevenson
US fighters dominate the top end of the lightweight division, with all roads seemingly leading to the American pair of Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Shakur Stevenson.
In comparison, British boxing is currently suffering a drought of stars at lightweight.
Former world champion Joe Cordina will shortly enter the fray after moving up from super-featherweight, while Josh Padley showed potential as a late replacement to fight Stevenson in February, a credible defeat that enabled the Yorkshireman to become a full-time professional.
But the UK’s biggest prospect in the division remains Sam Noakes, 16-0 (14 KOs), who is earning his flowers after a strong start to his career.
Nicknamed “Midge”, Noakes is in action this evening as he takes on former Czech super-welterweight champion Patrik Balaz, on the card headlined by Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood.
Even looking past both Davis and Stevenson, who are in the conversation for the best pound-for-pound fighters currently active, there are plenty of Americans with impressive records in one of boxing’s glamour divisions.
Keyshawn Davis is the WBO title holder at lightweight, another unbeaten American in the division. Raymond Muratalla, who fights for the IBF interim world title this Friday is another US fighter at the top end of the 135lb pool. And then there is Lamont Roach, who received plaudits for his draw with Tank back in March, highlighting the competitiveness of the American lightweight scene.
Comparisons between the American and UK lightweight landscapes might be futile, with all fighters targeting world glory rather than domestic honours. Despite Noakes’s exploits at home, he is yet to get his chance outside of the British Isles.
That is despite Noakes having held the Commonwealth, European, WBO international, and WBC international silver titles at different points in his unbeaten career. In fact, the man they call Midge has been involved in nine straight title fights, first fighting for honours in his eighth bout.
Saturday’s bout will be the first in a while where Noakes is not fighting to either earn or defend a belt. Hailing from Kent, Noakes has always been active since his professional debut in 2019. However, he has been non-stop in the last year, fighting four times in 2024.
He has not just been kept busy with fights, but also his sparring sessions. Noakes was brought in to work with Stevenson ahead of the American’s bout with Padley in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, leaving his fellow lightweight impressed.
Stevenson told Queensbury Promotions: “Truthfully, I ain’t gonna lie, he’s probably one of the strongest fighters I’ve been in the ring at 135lb.
“He’s got a lot of power, and he’s real tough, too. A good fighter. I think he may knock out Denys Berinchyk [former WBO world lightweight champion], but he can’t beat Keyshawn. Keyshawn is a different animal.”
Holder of the WBO’s international belt, Noakes is currently ranked second by the organisation. Who stands ahead of him? Americans Keyshawn Davis and Raymond Muratalla. It seems Noakes might have to travel across the pond to fulfil his dreams of becoming a world champion.
