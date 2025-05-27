Ryan Garner set for Bournemouth return to defend EBU belt against Reece Bellotti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Garner’s next opponent has been confirmed, with the super featherweight set to defend his EBU title against Reece Bellotti.

Undefeated Garner, (7-0 (8), picked up the EBU strap in March at the Bournemouth International Centre with a unanimous decision over the then-unbeaten Salvador Jimenez.

Fighting out of Southampton, ‘The Piranha’ is set to travel to neighbouring Bournemouth on 26 July in a voluntary mandatory defence against Bellotti, 20-5 (15). Bellotti holds the the British and Commonwealth titles at super featherweight.

Garner had been in talks with fellow Briton James ‘Jazza’ Dickens, 34-5 (14).

Aside from his EBU title, Garner also holds the WBC international strap, having successfully defended it four times since winning it against Juan Jesus Antunez.

Garner is seventh in the WBC’s ratings and 13th with the IBF. Belotti is ranked 21st by the WBC and is unlisted by the other big three boxing organisations.

27-year-old Garner will hope that victory over Bellotti catapults him higher up the super-featherweight division. The weight class has thrown up some eye-catching bouts recently, with Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood going head-to-head last weekend.

Former IBF and current IBO champion Cacace managed to stop Wood in his own backyard.

Garner was twice set to fight Cacace, only for bouts to fall through in April 2022 and November 2023.

Garner has since admitted that either fight against Cacace would have come too soon for the Hampshire boxer, who is slowly building to world title contention.

Ever since becoming a professional, Garner has been signed to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions.