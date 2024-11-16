Paul vs Tyson: How much prize money did each fighter make and what is the purse split?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul met in the boxing ring Stateside, with around 70,000 fans in attendance in Texas.

Paul, 27, and Tyson, 58, clashed in a highly controversial and divisive fight at the AT&T Stadium – home to NFL’s Dallas Cowboys – with the action streamed live on Netflix.

Tyson had not fought professionally in 19 years and had to postpone the original July date, after the heavyweight icon suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.

Four months on he and Paul finally met, the latter who made his name as a YouTuber but had compiled a 10-1 record as a pro boxer, knocking out numerous MMA stars along the way. That now stands at 11-1 after his victory on points over Tyson, who himself may yet not retire after suggesting a potential next opponent.

While many boxing fans dismissed this match-up, it may yet draw many eyes to the sport - and regardless was a major payday for Paul and Tyson. Here’s all you need to know.

How much did the fighters earn?

While the fight purses have not been officially disclosed, Paul claimed at a press conference in August: “I’m here to make $40m and knock out a legend.”

A $40m sum equates to roughly £31.1m, while Tyson earned approximately $20m (£15.4m), according to friend and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

What happened in the fight?

While neither was knocked down or out, Tyson started by landing a few punches but faded as the event wore on. Paul ran out a comfortable winner on the judges’ scores, a points victory the end result for the YouTuber 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

What were the rules?

The fight played out across eight two-minute rounds, and knockouts were allowed. Contrary to rumours, the boxers did not wear head guards, although their gloves weighed 14oz – larger than the standard 10oz versions.

Mike Tyson (left) and Jake Paul will fight one another in November ( Getty Images )

What else happened on the night?

The main headline from the undercard saw Katie Taylor again beat Amanda Serrano in a gruelling battle, while away from the fighting, Paul’s extravagant fight-night outfit made headlines as it was worth $1m, being made of 380 carats of diamonds.