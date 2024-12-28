Boxer Paul Bamba dies aged 35 just days after last fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Puerto Rican boxer Paul Bamba has died at the age of 35 just days after his final fight.

The boxer won all 14 of his bouts in 2024 by knockout, securing the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title by beating Rogelio Medina on 21 December.

But his passing was confirmed by singer Ne-Yo, who signed Bamba to his management company in November, in a joint statement with Bamba’s family.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement said.

“He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.

“We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

Bamba’s win over Medina in New Jersey was a 19th win in 22 career fights.

Following that win last week, Bamba had posted on his Instagram: “This year I set out with a goal. I did just that. Wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to overcome and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances

“If you’ve got what some might call an outlandish goal, go chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn’t as brave as you, prove people wrong.”