Oleksandr Usyk ignited the build-up to his rematch with Tyson Fury by dressing as an assassin for their London press conference – before then getting his rival to sign a provocative photo.

Taking the guise of Agent 47 from the video game ‘Hitman’, Usyk wore a black suit, red tie and black leather gloves with his head fully shaved.

When asked what was in the black briefcase he was carrying, the WBC, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion produced a poster of him landing a big left hand on Fury taken from their first clash in May.

He took it over to Fury to sign and the ‘Gypsy King’ duly wrote his name across it.

Usyk joked that he would put it on eBay but otherwise gave the briefest of answers as the two went head to head for the first time before they collide in Riyadh on December 21.

Fury was the favourite to win their previous encounter, which was also staged in Saudi Arabia, only to suffer the first defeat of his career on a split decision.

But the 36-year-old insists he does not need to make any radical changes to his gameplan after controlling the middle rounds of a performance that was undermined by his showboating.

“It’s actually been about four and half years – the Deontay Wilder II fight – since I was the underdog in a fight. I’m looking forward to a fantastic fight. Oleksandr won the first fight fair and square,” he said.

“It was very close last time. I’ll be a bit more focussed, a lack of complacency and I should do the job. Nothing drastic has to change. A bit more of the same, a bit more focused, and I will be victorious.

“Last time it wasn’t my time to win or God would have given me victory. I’m very happy Usyk got the decision. That was meant to be, and we’re going to find out what is meant to be on December 21.

“I believe it’s my time this time and all things that happen – positive or negative – are lessons and we must learn from these things as humans, boxers, fathers and husbands.

“What we know is to go out there and knock each other out and put on a show for the paying customer. I hope you guys will enjoy this fight as much as I will.”