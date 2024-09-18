Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was dramatically led away in handcuffs as he passed through a Polish airport.

Usyk, who was due in London, was detained in Krakow but spoke out soon after to clarify the incident was a misunderstanding.

In footage posted to social media, the heavyweight world champion was seen being led away into a lift by five police officers.

On Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote: “Dear Friends. A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned.

“Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish police for conducting their obligations with no regard to height, weight, reach, and regalia.”

Ukrainian Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk was detained in Krakow, Poland 🇵🇱 #boxing pic.twitter.com/Owhz1wN04s — #JoshuaDubois (@BatmanBoxing) September 18, 2024

His promoter Alex Krassyuk told SunSport: “He was not arrested. A misunderstanding took place. He is free now.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram he was “outraged” by the attitude of police “towards our citizen and champion”.

Reposting a photo of Usyk with their consul general in Krakow, Mr Zelenskyy said on X that he had ordered an investigation.

Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha later confirmed he had contacted the Polish foreign ministry, as Ukraine considered the detention “disproportionate and unacceptable”.

“We immediately responded to the detention of Oleksandr Usyk in Krakow and facilitated his release,” Mr Sybiha wrote on X.

Oleksandr Usyk said being detained was a misunderstanding but did not provide more detail ( PA Wire )

Usyk’s wife, Kate, also posted on Instagram to explain that ‘everything was fine’ and that the boxer would explain the reason for the incident.

She wrote: “Everything is ok, everything is fine. Alexander will explain everything later. Nothing to be criminal. Good night to you all.”

Usyk was set to fly into London to watch Anthony Joshua’s all-British showdown against Daniel Dubois on Saturday.

He is undefeated and regarded as the world’s best heavyweight, currently holding the WBC, WBO, and WBA belts.

In May, he beat British boxer Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

He later vacated the IBF title to the UK’s Dubois, who fights Joshua at Wembley. Usyk is also seen by many in Ukraine as a national hero and inspiration.