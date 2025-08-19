Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Nigeria to host top-tier boxing for first time as Amir Khan stages card in October

The event follows one in Ghana in June, also organised by former world champion Khan

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Tuesday 19 August 2025 07:17 EDT
Amir Khan ahead of his final boxing match, in 2022
Amir Khan ahead of his final boxing match, in 2022 (Getty Images)

Nigeria will host a top-tier boxing event for the first time on 1 October, as Amir Khan stages a fight card in Lagos.

The event, which follows a June card in Ghana promoted by Khan, will be headlined by a cruiserweight bout between Brandon Glanton and Rocky Fielding.

Meanwhile, British light-heavyweight Dan Azeez – of Nigerian descent – will feature.

The former British Title holder said: “Fighting in Nigeria on Independence Day is a dream come true. This is for my heritage, my people, and my pride. I’m ready to put on a show and honour Nigeria with every punch I throw.”

Former world lightweight champion Richard Commey will also fight, taking on Ray Seitzhanov.

Khan, himself a former super-lightweight world champion, said: “I’m thrilled to bring world-class boxing and the world’s eyes onto Nigeria for the first time.

Amir Khan ahead of his final boxing match, in 2022

British light-heavyweight Dan Azeez, of Nigerian descent, said he will ‘honour Nigeria with every punch’
British light-heavyweight Dan Azeez, of Nigerian descent, said he will 'honour Nigeria with every punch' (Getty Images)

“This event is about more than just fights – it’s about inspiring a new generation and showcasing the heart and skill of Nigerian boxers alongside international stars. Lagos is ready to shine.”

The event, titled Chaos In The Ring, will be promoted by Khan’s AK Promotions as well as Balmoral Group Promotions. It will stream live on DAZN.

