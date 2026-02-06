Nick Ball plays down Brandon Figueroa’s height advantage on eve of Liverpool showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Ball has insisted he is “most comfortable” against taller opponents, as he prepares to fight Brandon Figueroa on Saturday.

Ball will headline in front of a home crowd in Liverpool, defending the WBA featherweight title at M&S Bank Arena. And, not for the first time, the diminutive brawler will be the shorter boxer as he takes on his American challenger.

The pair tipped the scales on Friday, with Ball (23-0-1) weighing in at 125.1lb after Figueroa (26-2-1) came in at 124.1lb.

After their successful weigh-ins, 28-year-old Ball said: “One more sleep and then it’s go time. We’ll find out tomorrow, but it’s gonna be an exciting one, that’s for sure [...] All action from the first bell.”

Addressing the height difference, which sees the 5ft 9in Figueroa loom somewhat over the 5ft 2in Ball, the latter said: “It’s nothing new to me, to be honest with you. It’s where I’m most comfortable, so I can’t wait for it.”

And on the fight being his third title defence in Liverpool, Ball said: “Yeah, it’s special times, and I wouldn’t be here today without everyone who’s been supporting me from day one, so it means everything to me. I appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Figueroa addressed the pair’s long, intense face-off from moments before, saying: “I’m just ready, I’m just leting him know that I’m ready and that belt’s coming home with me.

open image in gallery Ball during his win over Goodman in Riyadh ( Getty Images )

“This is the best version of Brandon you guys are gonna see. Of course [it will be a firefight], I’m coming with everything, and I plan to leave it all in the ring.

“I’ve got my family with me, my team. We’re ready, I’ve got the whole backing of the valley, 956. I’m just ready, man.”

Figueroa was addressing his Texan upbringing, before he acknowledged his Mexican parentage by delivering a message in Spanish. But he signed off in English: “And the new.”

If Figueroa pulls off the victory on Saturday, he will become a three-time world champion, having previously held the WBA Regular and WBC super-bantamweight titles, as well as the WBC featherweight belt.