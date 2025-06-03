Emmanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez result overturned as rematch is ordered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmanuel Navarrete has been ordered to have a rematch with Charly Suarez after his controversial win was overturned to a No Contest.

The Mexican claimed a technical victory over Suarez (18-0, 10 knockouts), but the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has since reviewed the circumstances of the win after an appeal from Suarez’s team. After doing so, it has now changed the result to a No Contest.

That came after the bout went to the scorecards after eight rounds, due to Navarrete seemingly sustaining a cut from an accidental clash of heads, with the champion leading on all three cards at the time.

Dr AnnMaria De Mars, commissioner of the CSAC, said: “Suarez punched [Navarrete] directly where he got cut, but I’m always against changing a loss to a win.”

• Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN – subscribe now

The rules would dictate that if a replay was available before the result was announced, Suarez would have won, as Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) was unable to continue due to the severity of the cut.

But the referee judged the cut to be from an accidental head clash and thus gave the win to Navarrette, due to his points lead.

Since the judgement, the WBO has ordered an immediate rematch between Navarrete and Suarez, meaning that should the champion want to defend his belt in his next fight, it will have to be against the Filipino challenger.

Suarez’s lawyer, Ricardo Navalta, said that although the result of the review was positive, his fighter might have been robbed of the biggest moment of his career.

He said: “These guys spend their whole lives for a night like this. To feel that you didn’t get a fair shake, that’s pretty rough. This kid has already been deprived of his moment.”

Top Rank boss Bob Arum already teased a show in the Philippines to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier's ‘Thrilla in Manila’, saying the rematch would be perfect for this card in the aftermath of the fight.

Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN – subscribe now.