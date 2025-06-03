Emmanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez result overturned as rematch is ordered
Navarrete retained his world title with a controversial technical victory in May, which has since been changed to a No Contest
Emmanuel Navarrete has been ordered to have a rematch with Charly Suarez after his controversial win was overturned to a No Contest.
The Mexican claimed a technical victory over Suarez (18-0, 10 knockouts), but the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has since reviewed the circumstances of the win after an appeal from Suarez’s team. After doing so, it has now changed the result to a No Contest.
That came after the bout went to the scorecards after eight rounds, due to Navarrete seemingly sustaining a cut from an accidental clash of heads, with the champion leading on all three cards at the time.
Dr AnnMaria De Mars, commissioner of the CSAC, said: “Suarez punched [Navarrete] directly where he got cut, but I’m always against changing a loss to a win.”
The rules would dictate that if a replay was available before the result was announced, Suarez would have won, as Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) was unable to continue due to the severity of the cut.
But the referee judged the cut to be from an accidental head clash and thus gave the win to Navarrette, due to his points lead.
Since the judgement, the WBO has ordered an immediate rematch between Navarrete and Suarez, meaning that should the champion want to defend his belt in his next fight, it will have to be against the Filipino challenger.
Suarez’s lawyer, Ricardo Navalta, said that although the result of the review was positive, his fighter might have been robbed of the biggest moment of his career.
He said: “These guys spend their whole lives for a night like this. To feel that you didn’t get a fair shake, that’s pretty rough. This kid has already been deprived of his moment.”
Top Rank boss Bob Arum already teased a show in the Philippines to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier's ‘Thrilla in Manila’, saying the rematch would be perfect for this card in the aftermath of the fight.
