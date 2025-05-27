Munguia-Surace II: Is the immediate rematch a good idea?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jaime Munguia is out for revenge this weekend against Bruno Surace - as chief support for the Canelo vs Scull undisputed showdown in Riyadh on Saturday.

What happened in the first fight?

The pair fought at the end of the last year, but the Mexican suffered an upset loss to the unknown Surace (26-0-2), who was brought in for a homecoming show for Munguia (44-2).

Surace had never fought outside of France before he faced Munguia in Tijuana, Mexico and of his previous 25 wins, ‘Brunello’ only had four knockouts.

The Frenchman was expected to be nothing more than a tune-up fight for Munguia and it looked to be going to the script when Surace was dropped by a left hook in the second round. But a momentary lapse in concentration in the sixth from the former WBO super welterweight champion allowed Surace to land a heavy one-two combination and knock Munguia out.

Why an immediate rematch?

The decision to trigger an immediate rematch suggests a desire from Munguia and his team to re-establish some momentum and repair the damage as quickly as possible. Lose again, and his days as a top-tier contender could be over. Win, and the first fight becomes a detour in career otherwise only blemished by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Urgency, however, is not always the best course of action. Especially when it comes to a man that has just knocked you out. Jumping back in with Surace after just five months carries serious risk.

Examples of other immediate rematches that have ended in a repeat of the first are: Haye vs Bellew, Holyfield vs Tyson and Froch vs Groves.

On the other side of the coin, for Surace, the rematch is a golden opportunity to prove his breakout win was no fluke.

He will enter with more confidence, more eyes on him, and a blueprint that clearly worked once.

If Munguia has not made serious adjustments — technically and mentally — he risks compounding the damage.

A new training camp

Munguia has made a big change coming into the rematch with Surace. He has chosen to part ways with his Hall of Fame trainer Erik Morales and has handed over control of his development to Canelo’s trainer Eddie Reynoso.

“The change in training camp has been really good,” Munguia told The Ring via a translator. “They have been really good to me and my surroundings. We are working on pretty much everything – on defence and offense.

"Working alongside on of the best fighters in the world makes you push harder. You learn lots of stuff just by watching Canelo.

"You need to grow and find someone to push you, and I think it’s been the right decision to go with Eddy.”

Munguia steps into the rematch with more urgency and a new team, but Surace brings confidence and history. Whether this is a comeback or confirmation remains to be seen on fight night in Riyadh.