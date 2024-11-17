Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mike Tyson has revealed just how poorly he was across the summer when the originally scheduled fight date with Jake Paul had to be postponed, with the former heavyweight champion saying he “almost died” and needed multiple blood transfusions just five months before stepping in the ring.

The 58-year-old went through eight two-minute rounds against Paul on Friday night in Texas, the younger man winning comfortably on points in a fight marred by controversy before and during the encounter - and now afterwards, too.

There were already concerns over whether an older man should be subjected to the rigours of a professional bout, while during the fight Paul was seen pulling his punches somewhat, which he later acknowledged was as he didn’t want to “hurt” Tyson.

But now Tyson’s latest revelation may cause even more controversy, as he explained he lost “half” his body’s blood while ill - and despite that, he says he had “no regrets” and was happy about getting a final shot at his sport.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” he wrote on X.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

Immediately after his defeat to Paul, Tyson seemed to suggest he would do it all over again and noted Logan Paul as his potential next opponent, but perhaps that was either tongue-in-cheek or heat of the moment, if his social media post is now anything to go by, having labelled the weekend bout “one last time”.

Post-fight, Paul said: “Mike Tyson, this is such an honour. He’s the greatest to ever do it. He is an icon. It was an honour to fight him. He was exactly what I thought he would be.”