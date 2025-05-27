Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Edmondson, 11-0 (3), and Ezra Taylor, 12-0 (8), will swap trading barbs for exchanging blows, with BBBofC ordering the two light heavyweights to meet for the British and Commonwealth titles.

Southampton-based Edmondson currently holds both titles, with Taylor named his mandatory challenger after the latter’s victory over Troy Jones on the undercard of Cacace-Wood last weekend.

In the build-up to Taylor’s bout with Jones, Edmondson attended a press conference to exchange words with his light heavyweight rival.

29-year-old Edmondson earned both belts with a majority decision win over Dan Azeez in October 2024, despite being deducted a point in the eighth round for punching on the break.

It will be Edmondson’s second defence of his Commonwealth title, having beaten Oluwatosin Kejawa of Nigeria in March, with Taylor watching on from ringside. However, Edmondson is yet to defend his British title, which will also be on the line against Taylor.

A statement from the BBBofC outlined the next steps for both fighters, reading: “The Stewards decided to put out the above mandatory defence contest to Purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00pm on Wednesday, 11th June 2025, the contest to take place by the end of October 2025.”

The BBBofC also confirmed that Edmondson’s fellow Southampton fighter, super featherweight Ryan Garner, will be competing for the British title when he faces belt holder Reece Bellotti in Bournemouth, on Saturday, July 26.

A statement from the board read: “The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Frank Warren for the above voluntary defence contest, which will take place on Saturday, 26th July 2025 in Bournemouth.”

Alongside Garner, both Edmondson and Taylor are signed to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions.