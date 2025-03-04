When is KSI vs Dillon Danis? Fight date, time, undercard and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

KSI and Dillon Danis are due to square off in a boxing match this month, as Misfits visits Manchester again.

It was in Manchester that KSI – who set up Misfits Boxing – fought Tommy Fury in 2023, with Danis fighting Logan Paul on the undercard. Both YouTube star KSI and jiu-jitsu champion Danis lost that night, with KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) suffering a points defeat, while Danis was disqualified for attempting a takedown.

Now KSI will take on the controversial Danis, who faced a lawsuit from Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal for his online taunts against her ahead of his fight with Paul. That bout marked Danis’s professional boxing debut, while the 30-year-old previously dabbled in MMA and specialises in grappling, having won two titles at the 2016 Pan jiu-jitsu championship. The American is also a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor.

KSI, meanwhile, has boxed numerous times, though only twice as a pro: against Fury and against Paul in 2019. The Briton, 31, has also fought in non-pro bouts, beating streamer FaZe Temperrr, rapper Swarmz, and boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda – the latter two on the same night. KSI also knocked out businessman and boxer Joe Fournier, before that result was changed to a No Contest due to an illegal elbow.

KSI was due to box former footballer Wayne Bridge here, but the ex-Premier League star withdrew after a face-off with KSI in January, which saw the YouTuber reference Bridge’s former partner Vanessa Perroncel. Bridge accused KSI of ‘crossing a line’.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

KSI vs Danis is scheduled to take place on Saturday 29 March at the AO Arena in Manchester. No timings have yet been announced, but the card is likely to begin at around 7pm GMT (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks starting any time from 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

open image in gallery YouTuber KSI (left) and jiu-jitsu champion Dillon Danis ( Getty Images )

The event will stream live on DAZN in more than 200 countries worldwide, likely on pay-per-view – although that is yet to be confirmed. If the fight does air on PPV, a price of £19.99 is likely in the UK.

Viewers do not need a subscription to DAZN to purchase PPVs on the platform, but buying a DAZN PPV grants you seven days of free access to the entire service. You can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku

Full card (subject to change)

open image in gallery Former UFC fighter Darren Till, of Liverpool, is scheduled on the undercard ( Getty Images )

KSI vs Dillon Danis

Darren Till vs Darren Stewart

Walid Sharks vs FoxTheG

Chase DeMoor vs Roman Fury

Amir Anderson vs TBA

Demi Sims vs TBA

Argentinian King vs Small Spartan Jay

Joe Laws vs Harley Benn