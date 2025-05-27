Who is Johnny Fisher? Fight record, stats, next bout, and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Fisher returns to the ring this weekend when he faces Dave Allen for a second time, but who is the man they call the 'Romford Bull'?

The unbeaten heavyweight garnered notoriety at the end of 2024 for his controversial victory over Allen – and his internet sensation father 'Big John'.

But 26-year-old Fisher is a fighter first-and-foremost, a heavyweight with big ambitions on the world stage.

Who is Johnny Fisher?

Born and raised in Romford, Essex, Fisher was a keen sportsman as he grew up. Not only did he start boxing in his early teens, but his physique and strength translated well to rugby.

Fisher briefly drifted away from the sweet science, but returned to boxing whilst studying history at Exeter University.

Whilst at uni, he sparred with Joe Joyce, partly reigniting his love for the sport.

He turned professional in 2021, securing a first-round stoppage against Matt Gordon at Wembley Arena.

Fisher currently trains under the watchful eye of Mark Tibbs at the Origin Gym in Essex.

Nationality: British

Age: 26

Height: 6' 4"

What is Johnny Fisher’s record?

Fisher remains unbeaten since starting his professional career in 2021, with 13 wins from 13 bouts. Impressively, Fisher has won 11 of those fights by way of knockout, including a run of seven straight stoppages until his split decision win over Dave Allen last time out.

After his debut in February 2021, Fisher racked up experience. He fought a further three times in 2021, before settling into a rhythm of three fights a year in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Aside from his victory against Allen, Fisher had respectable wins over Dmytro Bezus and Alen Babic, who had respectively records of 10-1 and 12-1 at the time.

Fisher’s bout with Bezus was staged in Las Vegas, with the 'Romford Bull' fighting on the undercard of Conor Benn’s victory against Peter Dobson alongside stablemates George Liddard and Jimmy Sains.

Total fights: 13

Wins: 13

Losses: 0

Knockouts: 11

When is Johnny Fisher’s next fight?

Johnny Fisher returns to action this weekend, when he headlines a card at the Copperbox Arena, London, live on DAZN.

He faces fellow Brit Dave Allen in a rematch, following Fisher’s somewhat controversial victory against the Yorkshireman in Saudi Arabia last year.

Knocked down by Allen, Fisher did well to recover, but many fans felt that the Romford Bull was beaten by his opponent.

The card takes place on Saturday, May 17, with the main event ringwalks set for approximately 10pm.