Johnny Fisher, 13-0 (11), returns to action this evening, facing fellow British heavyweight Dave Allen, 23-7-2 (18), in a rematch that is headlining a night of boxing at the Copper Box Arena.

An unbeaten prospect with hopes of becoming a household name for his boxing skills, Fisher is better known for his relation to viral internet sensation, Big John.

Big John will be in attendance, leading the Bosh soldiers of the Romford Bull Army. Confused by those terms? Let us explain.

Who is Big John?

Boxers often have their family in their corner, sometimes literally, and Fisher is no different. Formerly a boxer himself, albeit at an amateur level, John Fisher has travelled to the USA and Saudi Arabia in support of his son.

Arguably more well-known than his son, Big John has carved out a niche on social media as an internet sensation.

Across various accounts on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, Big John has amassed over a million followers

Big John has created a following based on his large appetite and trademark saying of ‘bosh’, leading to his fans being referred to as the ‘Bosh Army’.

A connoisseur of Chinese takeaways, Big John and Fisher have been spotted sharing some chicken balls to celebrate a win for the Romford Bull in the past.

Big John picked up ‘bosh’ from his friend and fellow Romford personality Tom Skinner. His son has also utilised the term, referring to tonight’s venue as the Copper 'Bosh’ Arena.

Who are the Romford Bull Army?

Whilst Big John has his own Bosh Army, his son’s supporters are named the ‘Romford Bull Army’. There is overlap between the two, with members of the Romford Bull Army labelled ‘Bosh Soldiers’ by Big John, who has stylised himself as the group’s leader.

Fisher’s supporters named themselves after their favourite fighter’s nickname, a term given to the Essex-born heavyweight when he was sparring in Las Vegas. American trainers were impressed with his style, stating that he fought like a bull.

Raised in Romford, Fisher added his hometown to the descriptor to create his new moniker. Partly thanks to their viral leader, Big John, the Romford Bull Army have a healthy presence on social media, with 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Other famous members include Ethan Payne, a YouTuber better known as Behzinga, who is part of the Sidemen, a group of YouTubers with 22m followers.

On their Instagram account, the Romford Bull Army shows plenty of support for their man, selling merchandise and organising watch parties for Fisher’s fights.

The Romford Bull Army travel well, having supported Fisher out in Las Vegas and Riyadh, but they will not have far to travel to east London this evening. Fisher’s supporters were in full voice during Friday’s press conference, indicating that he will have quite a few fans in attendance when he faces Dave Allen.