Boxer John Cooney dies aged 28 after being injured in title fight

Belfast boxer John Cooney has died, his promoter Mark Dunlop has announced.

A statement released on Monday said that the 28-year-old was in intensive care following his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall last Saturday.

The bout was stopped in the ninth round and Cooney had subsequently undergone surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage. The bout was his first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title.

A further statement was posted on Saturday night by Dunlop on behalf of the Cooney family, confirming that the boxer had died following a “week of battling for his life”.

It read: “It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away.

“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

“He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John “the Kid” Cooney.”

Cooney won the title by beating Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023 but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury. He returned in October with a victory over Tampela Maharusi.