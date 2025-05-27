Jarrell Miller cuts ties with promoter Dmitry Salita

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jarrell Miller has said that he is no longer tied to promotional firm Salita Promotions.

The statement was made in recent days by Miller on his Instagram page. This new development follows his withdrawal from a 7 June match against Fabio Wardley. That event, put on by Queensberry Promotions, had been set for Portman Road, the home stadium of Ipswich FC.

Miller withdrew from the fight, citing an injury, but a new post on Instagram says that he has moved on from his promoters.

The US heavyweight wrote that there were many conflicting stories and accounts currently going around, seemingly alluding to his withdrawal from the Ward fight.

Miller wrote: “Dimitry Salita is no longer my promoter. I have no promoter. I been dealing with slight set back [sic] and will be good in another week. The only person that can speak on my behalf is my manager – Spencer Brown.”

The heavyweight promised that there would be future updates ‘coming soon’. However, Miller did indicate that he had plans in the works with both Goldstar Promotions and Frank Warren.

Despite a 26-1-2 (22) record, Miller has been moving out of heavyweight contention for some time. In his last fight, in August, he came away from a bruising encounter with Andy Ruiz, 35-2-1 (22), with a draw. That followed a loss by stoppage in ten rounds to Daniel Dubois, 22-2 (21), eight months earlier in Riyadh.

The fight against Fabio Wardley had been an opportunity for Miller to re-announce himself onto the world scene after a tumultuous few years. In 2020, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) banned Miller for two years after testing positive for a banned substance.

That followed another failed drugs test, this time in New York, just a year earlier when he was popped for using a ‘metabolic performance enhancer’, EPO, and human growth hormone.

Miller received a six-month suspension from the WBA for the first offense. He denied all wrongdoing but was subsequently caught out against months later by NSAC while reading to fight Jerry Forrest.

Intriguingly, Miller has largely left US scrutiny behind since his failed test. His first fight following his suspension was in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After that, he went to Tennessee, then Dubai, Riyadh, and finally Los Angeles.

Miller’s fight against Wardley had been set for June until a press release from promoter Queensberry said that he was withdrawing due to a shoulder injury sustained in training. Subsequent developments have seen little-known Australian fighter Justis Huni, 12-0 (7) being brought in as a replacement.