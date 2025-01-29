Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brothers Jake and Logan Paul have seemingly teased that they could meet in a boxing match, after releasing a digital poster on Tuesday.

The American pair, who both made their names as social-media stars, have competed in the boxing ring numerous times in recent years.

Jake, 28, is 11-1 as a professional and most recently beat heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, outpointing the 58-year-old in November. Logan, 29, has predominantly fought in exhibition bouts, including a contest with sporting great Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

And on Tuesday (28 January), Logan took to Instagram to share a digital poster, which showed him facing off with Jake. The caption read: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @streamonmax.”

Jake and streaming service Max were both listed as collaborators on the Instagram post.

MMA Fighting reported: “A formal announcement about the event is expected this week, but sources told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin that no fight was confirmed with the tease from the Paul brothers, and it’s unlikely that’s an accident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jake told the All The Smoke Fight show that Logan was almost chosen as his opponent for November’s record-breaking Netflix fight, before Tyson was picked.

“I’m okay with fighting my brother, because I wouldn’t have to be the one that dealt with losing,” Jake said. “Seriously. Emotionally, if that would scar him, then he shouldn’t do it. But if he’s going to sign up, I don’t have to be the one to lose.”

The 28-year-old also joked that the opportunity to get revenge on Logan for beating him up as a kid “plays into it a little bit”.

Logan has mainly featured in WWE since 2021, although he did box Conor McGregor’s former teammate Dillon Danis in 2023. Logan won via disqualification after a brawl took place in the ring.

Most recently, Logan was linked with a boxing match against McGregor in India, but the former UFC champion suggested last week that the exhibition bout has fallen through.