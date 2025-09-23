Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: Fight rules announced for exhibition bout
A winner will be declared when Paul and David go to battle
Jake Paul’s exhibition fight with lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis will have a winner, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder Nakisa Bidarian has confirmed.
The fight, which was moved from Atlanta to Miami by MVP last week, will be contested over 10 three-minute rounds and is scheduled for 14 November.
Bidarian, who is Paul’s business partner, confirmed that the Florida Athletic Commission (FAC) had agreed to these conditions after the promotion pulled out of trying to get the bout sanctioned in Georgia.
He also revealed, among other conditions, the weight for the fight - a topic of controversy due to the disparity between “Tank” Davis and preferred cruiserweight Paul - with the maximum weight coming in at 88kg. This is 27kg more than Davis usually fights at.
"There will be a victor because the fighters have agreed and the commission has approved a maximum weight of 195lbs for this exhibition," he said.
"When Tank and Jake enter the squared circle to go to battle, they will be wearing 12oz gloves.
"Sitting ringside will be three commission-approved world-class professional judges that will score every round to ensure there's a decisive outcome for the fight if it goes the distance.
"And both men are enrolled in the highest level of testing with Usada (US Anti-Doping Agency)."
Davis, 30, is among the hottest properties in boxing and boasts and undefeated record of 30-0-1, while 28-year-old Paul is 12-1 as a professional.
While there will be a winner declared, the fact their showdown is an exhibition match means the result will not count on their professional records.
