Tommy Fury hits out at Jake Paul over brazen Anthony Joshua claim

Tommy Fury has taken exception to Jake Paul’s claim that he would beat Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring, citing his own win over the YouTuber.

Paul has gone 11-1 as a professional boxer since debuting in 2020, most recently outpointing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in November. And the American, 28, has his sights set on another former heavyweight champion: British star “AJ”.

Paul, speaking on his podcast last week, said: “I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua – exclusive – because I know that I will f***ing beat Anthony Joshua’s ass.

“He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony, and we’re friends – all this s*** – but I want to fight you.”

Paul’s brazen claim drew the attention of Fury, who became the only man to beat the “Problem Child” when he outpointed Paul in February 2023.

“Good morning, guys, just wanted to give a little opinion on everything I have been seeing on social media lately,” said the Briton, a half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in a social-media video.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (left) and Tommy Fury facing off before their 2023 bout ( Getty Images )

“Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua... Just wanted to come on here and remind everyone that that bum [Paul] couldn’t beat me when I basically had a broken hand.

“I had one hand, and he still lost. Jake Paul, I’m still your daddy. And everybody weighing this fight up, don’t bother, because it ain’t worth a shilling.

“And the loss will always be there, Mr Paul. Take it easy and have a good day.”

Fury, 25, has not fought since beating YouTuber KSI on points in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Joshua’s last outing was a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September. That fifth-round defeat saw AJ fail to become a three-time heavyweight champion, as his compatriot retained the IBF belt.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in the fifth round in September ( PA Archive )

Joshua’s next move is unclear, with the 35-year-old currently battling an injury as he seeks to regain fighting fitness. The Olympic champion has been linked with a rematch against Dubois, though the latter wishes to return in summer – per his promoter Frank Warren – which could prove too soon for Joshua.

Warren has since said Derek Chisora is the mandatory challenger for Dubois’s title, after the veteran beat Otto Wallin in February, in what is believed to have been Chisora’s penultimate fight.