Three-time world champion Israel Vazquez dies aged 46 after cancer battle

Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Three-time super-bantamweight world champion Israel Vazquez has died at the age of 46, following a battle with cancer, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.
Vazquez, known for his punching power and hand speed, was one of Mexico’s most-celebrated boxers and shared a major rivalry with compatriot Rafael Marquez, whom he faced four times.
The WBC last month announced that Vazquez had been diagnosed with cancer and set up an appeal for donations on GoFundMe, a crowdfunding website, for his treatment.
“Israel Vazquez is finally resting in peace,” Sulaiman wrote on social media on Tuesday (3 December). “May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, their children, family and friends during these difficult times...”
“Thank you Israel for the so many great memories that you have given us through your actions inside the ring but most importantly outside of it. You are now eternal, rest in peace, everything will be all right.”
Vazquez last fought professionally in 2010, losing to Marquez via third-round knockout. In their first clash, in 2007, Vazquez retired in round seven. He won their other meetings, however, via sixth-round TKO and split decision.
Reuters
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments