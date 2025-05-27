Harlem Eubank set for toughest test yet with Jack Catterall fight being finalised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harlem Eubank’s next step on his quest for a world title shot looks to have been established, with the welterweight set to face former contender Jack Catterall in July.

The Ring magazine reports that a deal is close to being finalised for the pair to go head-to-head at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, July 5.

The 31-year-old Eubank, 21-0 (9), moves from light-welterweight to welterweight in November, debuting in the weight class by decisioning Nurali Erdogan.

Backed by Wasserman and his uncle Chris Eubank Sr, Eubank garnered further experience at welterweight with a technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna in March, knocking the Scot down three times prior to a stoppage in the 10th round.

Currently holder of the IBF inter-continental belt at 147 pounds and previously WBO global champion at super lightweight, Eubank has long spoken of his ambitions of becoming a world champion.

Catterall, 30-2 (13), came close to becoming undisputed champion at super lightweight, ending up on the end of a controversial split decision loss to Josh Taylor in February 2022.

A rematch two years later saw Catterall gain a unanimous decision victory.

The 31-year-old moved on from the super lightweight division after losing to the previously undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr in February 2025 on a split decision. That means the proposed fight with Eubank will be his first at welterweight since three bouts between 2019 and 2020.

Based on his opponent’s pedigree, Eubank will face the toughest test of his career against Catterall.

2025 has been a busy year for the Eubank family. Chris Eubank Jr earned a unanimous decision victory over Conor Benn in one of the most notable fights of the year, with a rematch rumoured for the autumn.