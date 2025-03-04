Review begins after Gervonta Davis’ knee incident against Lamont Roach Jr

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has begun a review into Gervonta Davis’s draw with Lamont Roach Jr on Saturday, after Davis took a knee but was spared a knockdown ruling.

In the ninth round of Davis’s WBA lightweight title defence, the champion took a knee after a punch from Roach, before rushing to his corner and asking for his face to be wiped. Referee Steve Willis lectured Davis but ruled no knockdown, as Roach vented his frustration.

A knockdown ruling from the referee or the judges – who also refrained from penalising Davis – would have handed Roach a win, instead of the actual majority draw in Brooklyn. It would also have ruined Davis’s perfect record.

“Tank” Davis offered the excuse that “grease” from his hair was “burning” his eyes, but he nonetheless said he would pursue a rematch, as did Roach. Now, the NYSAC has said a review is under way, which could result in the outcome of the fight being changed.

“At this time, the NYSAC is reviewing the matter involving Saturday’s match up between Lamont Roach and Gervonta Davis,” read a statement sent to multiple publications.

“During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review. Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.

open image in gallery Gervonta Davis surprises Lamont Roach Jr by taking the knee in the ninth round ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery In a bizarre scene, Davis has his face wiped after taking a knee against Roach ( Getty Images )

“The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports and is committed to working with all promotions and production teams – on behalf of the athletes, officials, and fans – to ensure technical issues do not occur in the future that prevent the delivery of ringside instant replay feeds to the commission’s officials when needed.”