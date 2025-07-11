Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis has been arrested on a domestic-violence battery charge.

The American, 30, was arrested in the early hours of Friday (11 July) morning in Miami Beach and booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is being held without bond, according to records at the facility.

According to a local news report from WPLG, the incident in question occurred on Father’s Day (15 June), with police saying that Davis went to the home of the victim – his ex-girlfriend – to pick up their two children.

A verbal altercation is said to have escalated into a physical one, with the victim’s mother calling the police as a result.

The news comes two-and-a-half years after Davis, nicknamed “Tank”, was arrested on a domestic-violence charge in December 2022.

On that occasion, Davis was jailed in Florida after striking a woman in the face with a “closed-hand type slap”, per police. The strike caused a small cut on the inside of the victim’s upper lip. The victim eventually withdrew the accusations against Davis.

Davis was also arrested on a domestic-violence charge in 2020. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run charge after a 2020 incident that injured four people.

The unbeaten boxer, who holds the WBA lightweight title, last fought in March, securing a controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr in New York.

Davis took a knee in that fight but was not judged by the referee to have been knocked down, and the boxer was allowed a brief, unusual break from competition to wipe his face in his corner. Davis later complained that he had hair grease in his eyes.

A rematch is expected to take place on 16 August in Las Vegas, though that could be complicated by this week’s news.