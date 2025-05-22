Tributes pour in as boxer Georgia O’Connor dies aged 25 after cancer battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have poured in after the death of British boxer Georgia O’Connor, who has passed away aged 25 after suffering from cancer.

O’Connor won multiple youth medals and represented Great Britain before going 3-0 as a professional. The Durham boxer last competed in October 2022, outpointing Joyce Van Ee on an all-female card at London’s O2 Arena – an event headlined by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

In an Instagram post in January, O’Connor revealed her diagnosis and said she suffered from “colitis and PSC [primary sclerosing cholangitis], two diseases that dramatically increase the chances” of cancer.

On 9 May, she married her partner Adriano Cardinali. He had left his job to support O’Connor during her treatment, according to the boxer’s mother.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor,” read a social media post from Boxxer, which promoted her final fight, on Thursday (22 May). “A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon.

“Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at Boxxer. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

Founder and CEO of Boxxer, Ben Shalom, also posted a message on his personal social media accounts.

“It’s hard to make sense of this… a lot goes on in life but nothing else matters other than your family and your health,” wrote Shalom. “My heart goes out to Georgia’s parents and partner, who I know did everything they could tirelessly and are going through so much right now.

“Georgia was an inspirational person and one I’ll never forget. So sorry for her family and all her friends. Truly heartbreaking.”

open image in gallery Georgia O'Connor beat Joyce Van Ee at London’s O2 Arena in her final fight as a professional boxer ( Getty Images )

England Boxing wrote: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A gifted boxer and beloved member of the amateur boxing community, she won medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games, Youth Worlds & European Championships. Our thoughts are with her loved ones.”

“Everyone at Queensberry Promotions [is] deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Georgia O’Connor,” read another social media post. “All of our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace Georgia.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports said, “The thoughts of everyone at Sky Sports Boxing are with Joe Gallagher and Georgia O'Connor,” referencing coach Gallagher’s ongoing cancer treatment.