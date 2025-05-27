How Garcia, Usyk, Tyson, and the UFC responded to ‘100 men vs a gorilla’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It started with a tweet from internet personality MrBeast at the end of April.

Posting to the platform now known as X, the YouTuber also known as Jimmy Donaldson and famous for his elaborate stunts, asked whether there were any volunteers – one hundred, specifically – to test a hypothetical scenario involving one hundred man and a primate.

The tweet went immediately viral. As of Tuesday 13 May, it has notched up 51.4m views, 39,000 comments, 616,000 likes, and 23,000 bookmarks. Despite much of what MrBeast posting going viral, this tweet hit particularly hard; the tweet before it received only 15,000 likes and its successor just 123,000 likes in comparison.

While many on social media debated the question, questioning whether they would be one of the hundred or which hundred men it would take, or the odds of their survival, some in the boxing world shrugged and gave their thoughts online.

Chris Eubank Jr

Eubank, who defeated Conor Benn two weeks ago, listed ten fighters that he thought would be most helpful in taking down the gorilla.

Eubank listed Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Chris Eubank Sr, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar, George Foreman, Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury, and himself.

And the result?

“I believe the ten of us together would eviscerate that gorilla,” said Eubank.

The UFC

The UFC’s official Instagram account asked a host of fighters within that promotion about fighting the gorilla. The results were surprisingly mixed.

While some questioned the wisdom of fighting a 600lb creature without a weapon, the UFC’s bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili said he could handle the situation entirely by himself.

“One gorilla?” he said. “That’s easy, bro. I’m smart. I’m strong. I’m training every day. You think I can’t take one gorilla!?"

“I’m going to shoot,” he added, “and take him down. Easy!”

Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said his two sons would beat the gorilla. Otherwise, he said that he would have no need of the other 99 men. The Ukrainian said that he would be enough to defeat the gorilla by himself.

Mike Tyson

When asked about a fight between a hundred versions of himself and one gorilla, the former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ had a quite-colourful answer.

Tyson said to iFL TV: “the gorilla’s going to get ****ed up. You have to think. One hundred of us, with twenty of us at a time rushing him? Fighting him, biting him? He’s not going to do well. We’re going to stomp his teeth out of his mouth? Kick him in the balls. Grab his ****.”

“Get out of here,” Tyson concluded.

This is not the first time that Mike Tyson has considered fighting a gorilla. He gave an interview to a newspaper a few years ago when he confessed that he had offered a zookeeper $10,000 to let him fight a gorilla.

He said: “"When we got to the gorilla cage, there was one big silverback gorilla there just bullying all the other gorillas. They were so powerful, but their eyes were like an innocent infant. I offered the attendant $10,000 to open the cage and let me smash that silverback's snotbox! He declined.”

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia said that the boxers would win.

“We’d find a way,” he said, wisely. “Whoever is on the frontlines – we thank you! I’m not going first!”