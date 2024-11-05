Lennox Lewis urges Tyson Fury to make one change to win Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lennox Lewis has suggested Tyson Fury’s key to beating Oleksandr Usyk may be his weight, after the “Gypsy King” came up short in his first fight with the Ukrainian.

Usyk beat Fury via split decision in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lewis in 2000. And on 21 December, the pair will clash in Saudi Arabia again. This time, however, only three of the four major belts will be on the line.

In the first fight, Fury largely fought on the back foot after coming in at his lightest weight in four years. In December, the Briton should take a different approach, according to Lewis.

“I think Fury learned what he needs to do next time, because he didn’t do enough” Lewis told Indy Sport columnist Steve Bunce, on the BBC 5 Live boxing podcast.

“He needs to do a lot more. I like him a bit heavier for his fights and not moving around as much.

“He has to conquer his own self first. He’s been through these things before, so I think he can do it, because he knows what to do.

“He’s been at lows before and at highs before. He’s down here right now, he knows how to get back up here. He just needs to put in the work.”

Fury, 36, has a promising record in rematches. The former champion holds three wins over Derek Chisora, two victories over John McDermott, and improved upon his controversial draw with Deontay Wilder by knocking out the American twice.

Oleksandr Usyk (left) handed Tyson Fury his first professional defeat ( Nick Potts/PA) )

Lewis knows a thing or two about rematches as well. The British-Canadian was stopped by Hasim Rahman in 2001 but avenged that loss with a knockout win seven months later. Earlier in his career, Lewis also bounced back from a TKO by Oliver McCall to stop the American in their rematch. And in 1999, Lewis fought Evander Holyfield to a draw before winning their second clash – to become undisputed.

“Every day I woke up training for this person, ready for this person, thinking about them the whole day. I took it real serious,” said Lewis, 59.

“Wake up every day to their picture, stick it on the wall, and be thinking about them all the time. It’s a mental war you’re going in against.”

Fury’s loss to Usyk was the first of his professional career, while Usyk – a former undisputed cruiserweight champion – remained unbeaten with the victory.

Usyk, 38, will also take encouragement from his success in a rematch with Anthony Joshua, whom he outpointed in 2021 and 2022.