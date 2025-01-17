Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury must reverse his retirement in the next “three or four weeks” to set up a summer showdown with Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn has warned.

Fury announced his retirement this week, having made the same claim several times in recent years, potentially thwarting a dream fight with Joshua.

Fury suffered a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December, following Joshua’s knockout by Daniel Dubois in September. Those results seemingly put Fury, 36, and Joshua, 35, back on track for a long-awaited fight with each other.

Yet Fury’s latest retirement, while doubted by many figures in boxing, might have derailed the all-British bout for good. At the very least, its ideal timing in summer 2025 might have been affected.

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, told the Daily Mail. “None of us know what Fury will do next, but if we are to see the fight in the summer, he would probably have to come out of retirement in the next three or four weeks.

“After that, the summer gets difficult for a fight of this size. The future? Hopefully [...] I think he will be back, but it's in his hands.”

Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh, boxing’s most influential matchmaker, has said he wants Hearn and Fury’s promoter Frank Warren to collaborate on an August fight card. Such an event could take place away from Saudi Arabia, potentially in the UK.

open image in gallery Tyson Fury lost back-to-back decisions against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 ( PA Wire )

That would seemingly be the ideal opportunity to match Joshua and Fury, though Al-Sheikh has hinted at a different opponent for “AJ” if Fury stays retired.

“I want to see Joshua and [Deontay] Wilder now,” Al-Sheikh told Talksport on Thursday (16 January). “If Tyson is not available, why not Joshua and Wilder?”

Hearn added, in his conversation with the Mail: “For AJ, we have options to pursue, and we are looking at them currently.”

Earlier this week, Hearn told The Independent and other publications: “There are loads of fights we could take. Even when [Martin] Bakole called [Joshua] out the other day, I think that gave him a kick up the a**, because his response was: ‘Come on then, I’ll fight you.’ I’m not sure that’s the fight for us, but...

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (below) was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September ( PA Wire )

“With AJ, it’s not, ‘He will only fight if it’s a big opportunity or if the money’s there’, but I just look at Fury or the world heavyweight championship as the two real options that are going to give him the money and the challenge that he needs.

“But if he didn’t fight the winner of Dubois-Parker or Fury, he would still fight again, 100 per cent. He has absolutely no interest in retiring.”

On 22 February, Dubois defends the IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker, whom Joshua outpointed in 2018.