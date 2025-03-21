Boxing icon Frank Bruno rushed to hospital after falling ill on flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Bruno is recovering after falling ill while on a plane and being rushed to hospital.

The 63-year-old former world heavyweight champion spent nearly two weeks in a hospital in Doha, Qatar after becoming unwell on a flight that took off from Heathrow on March 3, according to The Sun, with a source telling them that he contracted a viral infection.

A post from Bruno on X (formerly Twitter) on March 3 included a picture showing him smiling, while sat on a plane.

That was accompanied by the message: “Morning so the Frank Bruno World tour continues up early for a plane I don’t sleep well on planes but trying to catch up on some zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz’s.”

Bruno’s manager Dave Davies explained: “Frank was flying out to work in Thailand when he was taken ill on the plane at Doha.

“Medical crew attended Frank on the plane and at hospital. He’s now recovering and hopes to be back at work as soon as possible.”

Bruno, who was accompanied by his PA Paul Hunter, is said to have fallen ill shortly after the flight took off and after initially suspecting food poisoning, they realised it was something more serious.

open image in gallery Frank Bruno is now recovering after being taken ill ( Getty Images )

A source said to The Sun: "Frank was fine when he boarded the plane – but quickly went downhill during the flight. He was in a really bad way and they were unsure what the problem was.

"Frank was in a bad way and was sweating profusely and had fever-like symptoms. Paul was worried but was doing his best to keep him calm. He was treated on the flight at Doha, in the airport and then at the hospital.

"Doctors were really worried and carried out all sorts of tests, including for meningitis. They then diagnosed him with a viral infection, which at least meant they could start treating him."

An ‘Evening with Frank Bruno’ event that was scheduled for this Sunday in Manchester has been postponed.