Fisher-Allen II: Three other controversial matches that led to return bouts

This Saturday will see a rematch between Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen when the pair meet at the Copper Box Arena in London.

After first meeting at the end of last year in Riyadh, the pair went to a ten-round split decision that ended in a win for Fisher. Despite – or, maybe, because of – the victory, controversy rose around the scoring. While one judge thought that Fisher had lost by three points, the two others gave it to him by a single notch each.

There was a good argument for Fisher having lost. He was knocked down in the fifth round, went toe-to-toe with Allen for much of the fight, and looked at the end as if every second in the bout had been an arduous one.

And now, this weekend, the pair meet again.

Judgement is a matter of shades. Controversy within boxing is not unusual. It is far more the rule than the exception, with many fights over the years generating such controversy first time around that a rematch has become immediately imminent.

Corrales-Castillo

When Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo met in 2005, few were excited by their lightweight unification. Corrales was 39-2 (32) and was coming in after tough fights against Joel Casamayor and Acelino Freitas.

Castillo, meanwhile, had also taken a split decision over Casamayor. He had beaten the decent Juan Lazcano, too, and stopped Julio Diaz in ten. But Castillo was most famous for pushing Floyd Mayweather Jr to a decision in 2002 in a bout that many thought he had won.

Magic entered the building at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas that night when Corrales and Castillo met. They pair went toe-to-toe for ten rounds until Castillo put Corrales down, twice, on the floor. In pain, Corrales let his gumshield slip from his mouth during the first knockdown. He spat it out deliberately on the second and lost a point. His coach, placing it back into his mouth, said, “You better ****ing get inside on him now.”

Corrales did. Fewer than thirty seconds later, he pitched Castillo against the ropes and punched him until the referee stopped it.

The pair of them returned five months later, but Castillo missed the weight limit by 3.5lbs. The fight went ahead anyway, and a weight-drained Corrales was knocked out in the fourth. A third fight between the pair was set to end the controversy, but was cancelled after Castillo missed the weight again, that time by 4.5lbs.

Huck-Arslan

The pair first met in 2012 in Halle, Germany, where Huck, the WBO cruiserweight champion, won a unanimous decision over former WBA champion Arslan. Despite the wide scorecards, the decision was controversial and the pair rematched fourteen months later in Stuttgart. This time, Huck left no doubt by stopping Arslan in six rounds.

Both men are still fighting many years later. Huck, now 40, last appeared in a boxing ring last June in Berlin. Arslan, now 54, last fought in a small show in his gym in Goeppingen, Germany, in October. But while they have not appeared against each other for a third time, they are often pictured together at shows, having seemingly become friends years after their two fights.

Abraham-Smith

When Liverpool fighter Paul Smith went to Kiel, Germany, in 2014, few expected him to be anything more than a foil for the German super-middleweight Arthur Abraham. Abraham had been fighting in Germany since 2003, only ever lost decisively to elite fighters when on foreign soil, and had been matched carefully by his promoters for years.

Smith expected much different of himself. His family and friends spoke of how dedicated he had been in his training, and of how had left no stone unturned. It sounded like hyperbole, the words that all supporters say before a big fight.

But then Smith outworked and outmanoeuvred Abraham over twelve, tightly contested rounds. The only thing Smith did not do was outpoint Abraham, losing a unanimous decision. Such was the controversy over the result that the pair met again, five months later in Berlin and in front of a much-bigger crowd. This time, though, Abraham seemed to be better prepared and he took another decision – this one now thought to be much fairer.