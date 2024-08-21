Support truly

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke will meet in a highly-anticipated rematch on 12 October, on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol’s undisputed title fight with Artur Beterbiev.

Wardley defended the British heavyweight title against Clarke in March, in a main event at London’s O2 Arena, with the pair fighting to a split draw in an instant classic.

Clarke was dropped in round five and was deducted a point for multiple low blows in round seven, but the Olympic bronze medalist impressed enough in the rest of the fight to secure a 115-112 scorecard; the others read 114-113 to Wardley and 113-113.

Now the unbeaten Britons will square off again, with Wardley, 29, defending his title against Clarke, 33, in Saudi Arabia.

The heavyweights will compete in Riyadh before the main event pits Russia’s Bivol against Russian-Canadian Beterbiev.

Like Wardley and Clarke, Bivol and Beterbiev are both undefeated, and the light-heavyweights will clash to crown an undisputed champion.

The bout is years in the making, and Bivol will bring the IBO title into the Kingdom Arena, while Beterbiev holds the WBC, WBO and IBF belts.