Errol Spence Jr provides update on return to boxing as two-year absence goes on

Errol Spence Jr’s long-awaited return to boxing may be no closer than fans hope, after the former world champion said he is prioritising his family.

Spence Jr has not fought since July 2023, when he suffered the first defeat of his professional career: a one-sided loss to Terence Crawford, who dropped his fellow American three times en route to a ninth-round victory.

That fight for the undisputed welterweight titles was years in the making, and talk swiftly turned to a rematch. However, Spence Jr is yet to return to the ring, while Crawford has gone on to win more world titles at two higher weights – including the undisputed super-middleweight belts in September, courtesy of a masterful win against Canelo Alvarez.

Now, Spence Jr has provided an update on his boxing future, speaking at Lamont Roach Jr’s fight with Isaac Cruz on Saturday.

“I’m taking care of my family,” Spence Jr told Fight Hub TV in San Antonio. “I’ve been with my kids. My son plays sports, my two girls play sports.

“I’ve been with my family, I’ve been with my fiancee, my mom and my dad – travelling the world and just enjoying life. I’ll come back whenever I’m ready.”

Spence Jr, 35, carried the unified welterweight titles into his bout with Crawford, now 38, having reigned as a world champion for six years beforehand.

Errol Spence Jr was dropped three times by Terence Crawford in their super-fight ( AP )

The fight was billed as one of the biggest of the century, and many fans and pundits saw it as a 50-50 bout in the lead-up. However, Crawford eased to victory, dropping his fellow southpaw once in round two and twice in round seven. Crawford, who is still unbeaten, eventually sealed the stoppage in round nine.

Spence Jr is perhaps best known for his wins against Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, and Mikey Garcia. In 2021, he was scheduled to box the legendary Manny Pacquiao, but he was forced out of the fight after sustaining a detached retina.

Spence Jr underwent surgery on the eye injury, which a doctor apparently said could have stemmed from the boxer’s infamous car crash.

In 2019, the Texan was hospitalised after crashing his Ferrari in his hometown of Dallas, where his vehicle flipped multiple times and Spence Jr was thrown from the vehicle.

Spence Jr escaped the incident with no broken bones but suffered broken teeth and cuts to his face. He was charged with drink driving but avoided jail time, instead receiving probation.