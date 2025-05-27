Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ekow Essuman has warned former undisputed world champion Josh Taylor that searching for an early knockout may prove costly this weekend.

Taylor marks his debut at 147 pounds by welcoming former British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Essuman, 21-1 (8), to Glasgow, with the pair headlining a card staged at the OVO Hydro Arena on Saturday. It marks the first time that the 36-year-old has fought outside of England.

Essuman has certainly enjoyed what he has seen of Scotland so far on fight week, sharing at the press conference: “Thank you to everyone in Glasgow for accepting me. Everyone has been extremely welcoming and it is a beautiful place. I am just happy to be here.”

While many expect former super lightweight champion Taylor to be victorious in his own backyard, Essuman represents a tricky test for the Scot.

Taylor believes he has what it takes to knock out his opponent , with Essuman taking no offence to the threat.

However, the Nottingham-based fighter believes that he could take advantage of Taylor looking to end the fight early.

“That is the whole point of it, we’re supposed to do that,” Essuman replied when asked about Taylor’s comment that he was ‘planning on taking this man out’.

"I don’t take offence to it, it is what it is. He’s in my way, I’m in his way. Of course he believes it. He should. That is good if he wants to try and end it early. It might be to his detriment. We are going to find out on Saturday.

"I came prepared for the best Josh Taylor there can be, so this is just confirming what I thought would come.”

Essuman also touched upon the fact that he would be fighting in an arena filled with Taylor supporters, the Scottish boxer having won all four of his previous fights at the OVO Hydro Arena.

He said: “It doesn’t matter about being his backyard or if it was back in Nottingham or in London. I don’t have a lot of shows I’ve boxed on in my home city, like big shows, so I am used to being the away fighter. It is just same job, different venue.”