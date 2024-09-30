Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Eddie Hearn has criticised the WBO and demanded an “immediate rematch” for Sandy Ryan after the English welterweight endured a hit-and-run paint attack shortly before her welterweight world title fight against Mikaela Mayer in New York.

Ryan was doused with paint outside her hotel by a perpetrator who immediately ran away as she headed to the fight venue at Madison Square Garden, and eventually lost a nip-and-tuck bout for the WBO welterweight belt to Mayer via a majority decision.

The 31-year-old admitted after the fight that the attack had “unsettled” her, adding that “I know I shouldn’t have fought after I was attacked leaving my hotel but I couldn’t let them win like that.

“I was fighting off empty and still felt I won the fight.”

And promoter Hearn, whom Ryan fights with under his Matchroom Sport banner, has called the entire situation “a disgrace”, adding that Ryan should be given the chance at a rematch immediately.

“One, she should get the immediate rematch. I can’t believe she’s had to go through with that fight having had all that happen to her,” he said. “You’ve got to protect these fighters.”

“To be honest with you, I presumed the fight was off, because you don’t want to be going into a fight when that’s just happened to you,” added Hearn. “But she didn’t want to pull out the fight, she wanted to keep the show on, and she wanted to fight.

“The fight itself was tremendous, respect to both girls. I thought Sandy edged the fight but it was a fight that could’ve gone either way.”

open image in gallery Sandy Ryan fought Mikaela Mayer hard in her WBO welterweight title fight ( AP )

Hearn was speaking to YouTube channel The Stomping Ground after a ‘Fight Day 5K’ event in Sheffield on 29 September, and he added that he’ll “be speaking to the WBO” before questioning the motivation behind the attack.

“We know the beef between the camps, and I’m not accusing anyone of anything, but who is going to specifically target Sandy Ryan walking out of her hotel?” he said.

“The whole thing looksike a set up. The WBO need to act, because they need to protect our fighters. It’s a disgrace what’s happened to Sandy Ryan. Emotionally and mentally she wasn’t fit to fight and she still put in a performance like that. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Ryan implied that Mayer’s camp were involved in the incident, with the New York Police Department now understood to be investigating.

On social media, Ryan said: “We have obtained the CCTV and are in contact with the NYPD. Pretty obvious what happened and the truth will be set free shortly. You tried to ruin my career but trust me, it’s only just begun.”

open image in gallery Mayer landed some heavy blows on Ryan as she defended her title ( Getty Images )

Mayer denied any involvement and despite the bad blood between the two camps, insisted she wouldn’t be party to such an attack

“I was just as surprised as everyone else. I was still upstairs, waiting for the call that my car was there,” Mayer told Sky Sports News. “I heard that paint had been thrown on Sandy. I had no idea. I was shocked. I thought it was horrible. I would never go that far.

“Then I heard that she thought it had something to do with me and my team, which is disappointing. Obviously Sandy is my rival and my opponent, but I would never go that far.

“She was very adamant that someone on my team had set her up and done that, which is completely false, but in my eyes it pumped her up. She was even more aggressive, trying to take my head off. I don’t know how it affected her. Obviously it was not cool at all and I wish it didn’t happen but when that bell rings, all the build-up goes out of the window and you zone in.

“I heard after the fight that they were almost going to call it off and back out. That hits me hard. I’m so glad they didn’t. I’m really sorry that happened to her, especially being a guest in my country. It’s unacceptable.”