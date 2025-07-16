Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Groves has said Daniel Dubois must “start fast” against Oleksandr Usyk if he is to gain revenge on his rival on Saturday.

When Dubois and Usyk square off at Wembley Stadium, undisputed status will be on the line, as the Ukrainian defends the unified heavyweight belts and the Briton defends the IBF title.

The bout comes two years after Usyk, 38, stopped Dubois, 27, after climbing off the canvas following a controversial low blow. On that night in Poland, Dubois thought he had scored a knockdown of the unbeaten southpaw, only for his intended body shot to be ruled a low blow.

Usyk went on to stop Dubois in round nine, having outboxed “Dynamite” for much of the contest, and former super-middleweight world champion Groves has some advice for the younger boxer.

“Dubois has got to start quick,” Groves said at a Midnite Q&A. “He’s got to be switched on mentally from the changing room and prepare himself to start fast.

“He wants to bring pressure, but educated pressure, and hopefully land something heavy and big on Usyk in those first few rounds.”

Groves, 37, said it will be important for Dubois to strike “before Usyk gets his rhythm set and his distance control set up”. “But if he has success early, that’s the best way to start against Usyk.”

Since their first clash in 2023, Usyk has stayed unbeaten, outpointing Tyson Fury in May and December of last year. The former cruiserweight king’s first win over Fury saw the Ukrainian crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, as he spoiled the Briton’s undefeated record.

Meanwhile, Dubois has won all of his bouts since facing Usyk, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua.

The latter victory, at Wembley Stadium in September, saw Dubois retain the IBF heavyweight title. He was elevated from interim champion to official champion between Usyk’s two fights with Fury, as the veteran vacated the regular belt.

Dubois was due to defend the IBF title against Joseph Parker in February, but he withdrew on two days’ notice due to illness. Parker went on to knock out Martin Bakole, while Dubois was soon paired with Usyk again.

