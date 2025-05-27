Dillian Whyte blasts Derek Chisora and says he is ready to fight him again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dillian Whyte has said he would love to fight rival Derek Chisora again, calling his fellow heavyweight contender a ‘scumbag’.

Whyte’s remarks came in an interview posted on Queensberry Promotion’s YouTube channel. The former heavyweight-title challenger was speaking at the Portman Road football ground, where on 7 June Fabio Wardley will face Justis Huni. Whyte is also scheduled to fight on the card, although his opponent is yet to be named.

Despite the lack of a named opponent, Whyte was asked whether his future plans included fighting former opponent Derek Chisora. The pair have previously fought, in 2016 and 2018, in fights both won by Whyte. The first fight ended in a split-decision victory for Whyte over twelve rounds, but the return saw Chisora lose by eleventh-round knockout.

Watch over 150 boxing events a year live on DAZN - subscribe now

Whyte was categorical in his thoughts on Chisora. He said: “I think people love him because he’s unpredictable and a bit controversial.”

Pushed a litltle, Whyte added: “Derek’s a prick, because I’m respectful and I respect the warrior code. When we fought, we had good fights. I’ve already shown him respect, even when I beat him.”

The fighter went on to accuse Chisora of doing ‘unethical stuff’, saying that the perennial contender had tried to ‘kick [me] when I was down’.

“He’s a scumbag,” he concluded. “Derek Chisora is sub-human and he’s a scumbag. Because of that, I’d really love to fight him and smash his face in again. But he doesn’t want to fight; he’s a pussy.”

When asked about his plans, Whyte said that he had been living and training in Portugal, but that he was looking forward to returning to the ring, saying that he loved to fight.

Whyte had been scheduled to meet Joe Joyce earlier this year, but that fight was cancelled when he withdrew following an injury. Joyce then fought Filip Hrgovic, who outpointed him over ten rounds.

At thirty-seven years old, Whyte was also asked about how long he intended to remain active for.

He said: “You know what? I sort of drifted into the wilderness at one stage because things weren’t going right and the phone wasn’t ringing. But then I rekindled some relationship with Frank Warren and Queensberry.”

He added: “It rekindled that fire in me and that nastiness and that bastard in me again. I had started stepping away from boxing, doing the family guy stuff. When you have kids, you become a nicer person automatically. And certain guys are taking the piss, and I was like, ‘No, he’s taking the piss,’”