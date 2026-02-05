Tyson Fury fires back at Deontay Wilder ‘cheat’ claims with ‘clear to see’ jibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has fired back at Deontay Wilder amid fresh “cheat” claims from his old rival, who stormed out of an interview this week after being questioned on the matter.

Last week, it was confirmed that Fury and Wilder will both compete this spring, with Wilder boxing Chisora at London’s O2 Arena on 4 April, seven days before Fury emerges from his fifth retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov at an unknown UK venue.

Wilder used one interview this week to accuse Fury of cheating during their in-ring rivalry, which ran from 2018 until 2021, building on past allegations against the Briton.

And Fury, who has always denied the allegations against him, was brought up by TalkSport host Simon Jordan in a different interview on Wednesday, which led to a heated exchange before Wilder stormed out of the studio.

“I don’t want to talk about him,” Wilder told Jordan, who replied. “No, you’re going to.” After Jordan mentioned the cheating accusations, their back-and-forth ended with Wilder being held back by security as he shouted: “I don’t give a f*** about that! I said we didn’t want to bring him up in the first place. It ain’t got s*** to do with him!”

Fury, 37, has now responded to the episode between Jordan and Wilder, 40. Sharing a clip from their third fight on his Instagram story, Fury mockingly wrote: “The cheat was clear to see, big right hook was all it took.”

open image in gallery Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in 2021 (pictured), having done the same in 2020 ( Getty Images )

The clip showed Fury’s 11th-round finish of Wilder in 2021, which followed his seventh-round stoppage of the American in 2020 and their controversial draw in 2018.

Wilder retained the WBC heavyweight title in their first fight, with many viewers believing that Fury should have been awarded the win. Fury went on to take the belt in their rematch and retain it in their trilogy bout.

Before this week, Wilder had made various excuses for his defeats by Fury, which marked the first losses for the “Bronze Bomber” in his professional career. The American had claimed that his first defeat by Fury was down to spiked water, his ring-walk outfit being too heavy, and Fury’s gloves being tampered with.

open image in gallery Wilder facing off with Derek Chisora at a press conference on Wednesday ( Getty )

Earlier this week, Fury reacted to Wilder’s latest cheating allegations by saying on Instagram: “You don’t hear me crying and moaning about [my losses], saying someone cheated. That’s not me. There’s no point crying over spilt milk.”

Fury was referring to his two most-recent fights, a pair of decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. In fact, Fury previously suggested that the judges had gifted the Ukrainian both wins.