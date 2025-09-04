Deontay Wilder, 39, says he has ‘10 years left’ as he addresses retirement rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deontay Wilder has swatted away talk of retirement by claiming he is ready to fight for another decade.

Wilder, 39, looked to be nearing the tail-end of his boxing career when he suffered back-to-back losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, the latter of which saw “The Bronze Bomber” brutally knocked out.

But after a year out, he got back in the win column with a big knockout win of Tyrrell Herndon in June.

With renewed confidence, the former heavyweight champion now believes he is nowhere near retirement.

"I got 10 years left," Wilder said on The Ariel Helwani Show. "Will I commit fully to that or not? I got my 10 years left to do what I got to do, to enjoy myself while I can in this little moment of me being here, and I'm gonna have a damn good time doing it.”

Wilder doubled down on the claim that he plans to fight until he’s 50, adding: “Most definitely. You’ve got to understand, in the heavyweight division, we tend to go a little bit longer than the rest.

Deontay Wilder feels rejuvenated following a year out ( PA Archive )

“Being the bigger guys, the division is not as packed as the smaller divisions. We don't take too much damage as the smaller guys. Most of the smaller guys, they're careers are done by like 30. You see Bernard Hopkins, he went to about 49, 50. You got the heavyweights, they always go a little bit longer.

"I got into this business at 21, so I feel right now that I'm a veteran. I just got into the groove of things and understanding certain things. I'm not burnt out at all. I feel great, you know what I'm saying? Of course, age is what it is, but we get older every year. We can't change that factor of things, it's just the way life is.

"But age is only a number... if we went off of what we felt, then a lot of us feel real young. Some of us would be young and feel old. It's a beautiful thing to be where I am in this place, in this mindset, and I'm just ready to go."

Wilder currently boasts a pro record of 44-4-1, having remained undefeated until his trilogy with Tyson Fury.

The American bruiser has previously expressed his interest in fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and feels “it’s just a matter of time” until that bout gets booked.