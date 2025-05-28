Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British heavyweight Delicious Orie has announced his decision to quit boxing after just one professional fight.

Orie, who won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and represented Team GB at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, said he has lost his passion for the sport and will instead embark on a business career.

The 27-year-old beat Bosnian Milos Veletic on points on his professional debut in April.

Orie wrote on Instagram: "After much reflection, I have decided to hang up my gloves and retire from boxing to follow up on my degree and enter the corporate world.

"This sport has given me so much - incredible memories, unforgettable experiences travelling the world and many opportunities to represent my country at the biggest stages in the world. Forever grateful for the journey.

"Over time, I've come to recognise that the same fire and love I once had for boxing has gradually faded.

"As I've grown, I've come to value clarity and honesty with myself above all. I hoped that turning professional would reignite the passion, but the truth has become clear: it hasn't.

"Every fighter knows you need a deep love for the craft to reach the top - and without it, there's no path forward.

"Out of respect for the sport and for myself, it's time to step away with honesty."

After winning super-heavyweight Commonwealth gold in Birmingham, Orie was one of Team GB's medal hopes at Paris 2024 last summer but lost to Armenian Davit Chaloyan by a split decision in the first round.

open image in gallery Delicious Orie won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Orie gained an Economics and Management degree from Aston University in 2020.

PA