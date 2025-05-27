Who is Dave Allen? Background, Fight record, next fight and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen is set to have an immediate rematch with Jonny Fisher at the Copper Box Arena on 15 May.

Allen lost to Fisher in their first fight in a highly debated spit decision last year in Saudi Arabia . The Doncaster man dropped Fisher last time out and he will be looking to set the record straight and avenge a fight he believes he won.

Here is everything you need to know about Allen.

Record

Total fights: 32

Record: 23-7-2 (18)

Total rounds: 139

Height: 6’ 3”

Reach: 73”

History

Allen had a short-lived amateur career, only amassing ten fights before turning over in 2012.

The Doncaster man went undefeated through his first ten fights before taking a big step-up in level to challenge Dillian Whyte for the WBC International heavyweight title in 2016. Allen had not even fought for an area title and Whyte was considered as a contender at world title level after coming off a loss to Anthony Joshua.

Losing by a unanimous decision, Allen could feel no shame from taking such a challenging fight at only 24.

In his very next fight, Allen lost by stoppage to the undefeated Luis Ortiz, who would go on to challenge for a world title. Although he lost, Allen showed he was more than capable of competing at that level.

Allen would rebuild and challenge twice for the Commonwealth title, falling short on both occasions due to a split decision loss and technical draw both against Lenroy Thomas.

Marred by gambling issues and a self-diagnosed lack of discipline, Allen showed moments of brilliance but often fell short in his biggest opportunities.

After a stoppage loss to Tony Yoka in 2018, three wins led Allen to his toughest test – the former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne. A left hook to the body dropped Browne, who was past his best, and put the Doncaster native back in contention for a big fight.

A loss to David Price followed and Allen briefly retired in 2020 but returned the ring a year later, before being called in to lend his experience to rising star Frazer Clarke in 2023 who forced Allen to retire in the sixth round.

Still only 33-years-old, and with the rematch with Fisher on the Horizon, Allen will be hoping to right the wrongs of the first fight and prove he is not done with boxing yet.